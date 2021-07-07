Tuesday’s Storms Cause Damage, Produce Record Rain In Rochester

Get our free mobile app

La Crosse, WI ( KROC AM News) - Late afternoon storm cells produced periods of heavy rain and hail across southeast Minnesota Tuesday.

They also produced strong winds in some areas that knocked down trees and branches. The National Weather Service received a report from Winona of a large tree that was uprooted and fell onto a house.

Here is a summary of storm reports to the NWS.

A Rochester resident also posted this information on Nextdoor about damage at her home:

Joanne Barden-Timbeross/Nextdoor

Joanne Barden-Timbeross/Nextdoor

Joanne Barden-Timbeross/Nextdoor

Tuesday's rainfall totals reported to the NWS were in the 1 - 3 inch range.

Rochester’s rainfall total for Tuesday broke a record that stood for more than 100 years. The Tuesday total was 1.33 inches, breaking the record of 1.22 inches for July 6th that was set in 1908. It was almost as much as the city’s rainfall total for the entire month of June. The area year-to-date precipitation deficit shrank to 6.5 inches.

Lingering rain is possible Wednesday morning and then dry and cooler weather is expected through Thursday. There will be a chance of more rain Friday and Saturday.

