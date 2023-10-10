Tuesday Morning Crash Near Randall Sends Driver to Hospital

CUSHING TWP (WJON News) - A one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just before 9:30 a.m. sent a man to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 67-year-old Scott Rangitsch of Forest Lake was driving North on Dove Road near Swallow Trail, North of Randall, when he crossed the center line, drove into the Southbound ditch, and struck some trees.



Rangitsch was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

