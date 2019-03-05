Trump Tweets Omar’s Israel Remarks Mark ‘Dark Day’

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar 's newest remarks about Israel mark a `dark day' for the Jewish state.

He tweeted as House Democrats were preparing a resolution for Wednesday declaring that the House opposes anti-Semitism and bigotry. The measure is part of the Democrats' pushback against Omar for suggesting last week that American supporters of Israel have conflicted allegiances.

The declaration, written by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats, comes after the Minnesota Democrat's remarks suggesting American supporters of Israel are pushing people to have ``allegiance to a foreign country.''

Trump, a staunch supporter of Israel, tweeted that ``Omar is again under fire for her terrible comments concerning Israel.'' He called her remarks ``A dark day for Israel!''

The House is expected to vote on the resolution Wednesday.