Trump Tweet Supports Protest At Minnesota Governor’s Home

ST. PAUL (AP) -- President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for a protest by conservatives outside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's official residence in St Paul.

The protest is one of several taking part across the country this week as conservatives push back against economic hardships from restrictions meant to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesota's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed above 2,000 on Friday, while 17 new fatalities from the coronavirus raised the state's death toll to 111.