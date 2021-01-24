Trooper Suffers Minor Injuries After His Squad Was Struck

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities say a state trooper tending to a crash suffered minor injuries after his squad car was struck on Interstate-694 in Arden Hills.

The second crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says both crashes occurred while it was snowing, but he did not say whether the wintry conditions played a role.

Report say the driver whose vehicle hit the trooper’s squad car was also slightly injured.

