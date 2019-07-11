Trooper Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl

HASTINGS (AP) -- A Minnesota state trooper is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The Dakota County Attorney's Office has charged 36-year-old Shawn Barta with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving the girl who authorities say is ``cognitively delayed.''

The State Patrol has placed Barta on leave pending the outcome of the case and an internal investigation. Barta has denied the allegations. A criminal complaint says the assaults began in April 2018 and ended recently.

Barta has been released from jail after posting $150,000 bond.