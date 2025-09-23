Tribal leaders, lawmakers, and gaming executives from across the US gathered at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, for the Indian Gaming Association’s 2025 Mid-Year Conference & Expo. The three-day event was centered around the theme “Built to Endure”. It specifically focused on the pressures facing Indian Country as it faces economic disruption, online gaming competition, and federal policy challenges.

Speakers at the conference warned that a combination of federal budget cuts and increasing operational costs will force tribal governments to quickly adapt. This pressure is increased by the threat of unregulated gambling markets. IGA Conference Chair Victor Rocha described the present moment as a “perfect storm of disruption”. He urged tribal leaders to prepare for everything, from a potential federal government shutdown to the growing competition of online sweepstakes and prediction markets.

The conversation went beyond crisis management. It also highlighted new opportunities for tribes to innovate and expand in a changing gambling industry. Some panelists pointed to new gaming trends, with no-limit casinos explained as potential disrupters in the industry, as they offer restrictions on how much can be deposited. Trobes have to understand and consider such models in their own future strategies.

A big focus of the conference was the battle over sports betting legalization in Minnesota. Despite years of political deadlock, legislators and tribal leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing SF 757 in 2026. This bill would give the state’s 11 tribal nations exclusive rights to operate sports betting. Supporters of the bill argued that legalization is the only way to protect consumers and capture lost revenue that is currently going into the pockets of unregulated operators.

Online gambling competition was another debated topic. Sweepstakes casinos and offshore crypto sites were criticized, with some leaders saying they’re stealing billions of dollars from tribal markets.

Andy Platto, Executive Director of the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association, said that prediction markets and sweepstakes were a “direct threat” to tribal exclusivity. He argued for a national strategy to combat these platforms.

Panels featured legal experts, gaming executives, and regulators. They discuss enforcement actions at the state level and potential federal involvement.

Economic pressures were also included in many conversations. Rising construction costs and tariffs are impacting expansion projects. Tribes that depend on federal funding are preparing for the potential impact of a government shutdown. Several speakers discussed how previous shutdowns immediately disrupted services like education, law enforcement, and maintenance in Indian Country. The recent conference highlighted the importance of contingency planning to mitigate these potential risks.

Although the conference had an urgent tone, it was also looking to the future. Discussions debated how tribes can modernize old properties and repurpose spaces like former buffets. There were also talks around investing in new amenities to meet changing player expectations.

The conference concluded with a call for unity and resilience, and reinforced the notion that tribal gaming must innovate to maintain its place in the country’s gaming industry.

This content was produced in partnership with General Studios. If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About the Sponsor

General Studios General Studios loading...

General Studios is an award-winning brand and digital agency with a passion for delivering design-focused solutions that help businesses connect with their audiences in a meaningful way.