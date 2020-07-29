Triathlons Being Held in Big Lake, Clearwater

BIG LAKE/CLEARWATER -- Two triathlons planned for central Minnesota are moving forwards with their competitions. Active Central Minnesota is hosting the Graniteman Big Lake Tri this Saturday and the Graniteman Clearwater Tri on August 16th.

President Bill Corcoran says they are following state guidelines and limited the number of entries to 250 people for each competition.

When we can step in with a limit of 250 people and we spread those people out throughout an entire morning actually it's going to be much quieter during the triathlon than it would be on a normal day just with people at the beach.

Corcoran says keeping social distancing in mind the athletes will have staggered start times.

They won't go off in a big group like you'd see on TV. Normally we'd have 50 to 60 people in a heat but now we'll have no more than 25 and actually they'll start about every 30 seconds and we'll put them into the water individually, so we can spread everybody out.

Corcoran says they surveyed athletes and 85 percent said they'd feel comfortable competing this summer.

The number of spectators will be limited to one person per participant only.

The triathlons will consist of a one-third mile swim, a 14-15 mile bike ride, and a 5K run.