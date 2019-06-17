Tri-County’s “Kitty Korner” Opening Today in St. Cloud

ATTENTION ALL CAT AND KITTEN LOVERS

Tri-County Humane Society is opening an adorable adoption center called Kitty Korner. Today, Monday, June 17th, will be their first day...a soft open if you will.. They are just getting their feet wet, and will have an official opening date set for June 28th, but if you want to stop by and be one of the first to check it out...or maybe become a volunteer, now is a good time to help

. Volunteers would need to be well versed in cat care.

Have EXCELLENT customer service skills.

Willing to work hard to keep litter boxes and socialization areas clean all the time.

THE LOCATION

1715 1ST ST. S.

At the corner of Washington Memorial & Division Street

St. Cloud MN 56301

The space has been donated by a very generous donor to help find more homes for cats.