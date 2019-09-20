Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Jade & Banana

Jade

Even though Jade is only 2 months old, she's come a long way in her short time on this planet! Someone found her outside and brought her to Tri-County Humane Society; she spent some time in a foster home to gain weight and get socialized. She’s a little on the shy side, but warms up quickly to a soft voice and lap! Jade loved to play and run around the house. She frequented the cat tower to scratch and climb. Her favorite toy is a feather teaser. Jade is ready for her next new home and she really hopes her new humans will be patient with her to discover her true purrr-sonality!

Banana

Banana is a 6 year old female Parakeet ready for a new perch in a new home. She came in with several fine feathered friends and because Parakeets bond, she should go home with one of her cage mates. Banana is an entertaining companion who loves to play with her bird toys and sing for anyone who will listen. It’s been said that one of her favorite snacks was cucumbers which should be given in moderation. Banana is a social bird who’ll surely brighten whatever room she lands in.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.