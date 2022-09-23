According to a recent survey done by PetSmart, 76% of pet owners say they "like" to put their pets in costumes for Halloween, and 30% of people are planning to dress them up more than once this fall season. Count me in as part of those numbers.

I've always loved Halloween, it is the best holiday because it involves fun costumes, candy, and there's no gift-giving/shopping pressure. Also, ever since college, my best friends and I always block off Halloween weekends to spend together. No matter how busy we get, it is the one guaranteed weekend a year we spend hanging out.

We go all out with costumes too. This isn't a "buy it at the last minute from Walmart" costume party. We determine the theme staring in August, and DIY costume production starts almost immediately. We take it very seriously.

And since these gatherings happen at my house most of the time, my dog Norman always gets a costume made too. Here are some of his best looks from recent years:

Cerberus the Three-Headed Dog of the Underworld (Disney Villians was that year's theme):

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

A "Corn" Dog (Schitt's Creek-themed year. Corn felt rural and appropriate):

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

*The corn dog costume photo is from a fitting. It has been ~*embellished*~ and revamped to look more "corny" to since then.

Toad from Mario Kart (Nintendo-themed year):

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

Honorable Mention: Taco Shop theme for handing out candy to trick-or-treaters a couple of years ago:

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

This year the theme for our Halloween party is Spongebob. Norman will be going as Squidward warding off sea bears. Here is an inspirational picture if you're curious as to how that will look.

The moral of the story, dress up yourself and your pets for Halloween. Life is short, have fun with it!

