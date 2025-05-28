It never fails.

A treasured item gets knocked off a table and damaged. Or a favorite bag or piece of clothing is torn. Or an appliance goes on the fritz prematurely.

You could replace these items. Or you could repair or mend them.

Daunting? For non "do-it-yourselfers," the phrase "you could fix THAT yourself" can make a guy break out in a cold sweat.

Calm yourself. Help has arrived.

The Fix-It Clinic to the Rescue!

The Stearns History Museum -- working with Reuse Minnesota and Paramount Center for the Arts -- is hosting a free Fix-It Clinic to help you repair or restore your items.

This particular clinic will have a strong woodworking focus. Members of the Central Minnesota Woodworker's Association will be on hand to lend their expertise in fixing wooden items.

But you can also bring in a variety of items that need fixing, like:

small appliances

clothing

electronics

toys

or other household items.

Volunteers will help you fix those items for free.

If you go to the Free Fix-It Clinic, here's what you need to know:

WHEN: Friday, June 6th, 2025 -- 4-7 pm

WHERE: Paramount Center for the Arts -- Technical Site, 248 33rd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN 56387

HOW THIS WORKS:

You don't have to pre-register

Items should be carry-in size for hands-on repair

First-come, first-served

Limit of 2 items per household

Items accepted until 30 minutes before the event ends (6:30 pm)

Want to Volunteer?

If you have skills and want to volunteer your skills? Volunteer!

Why a Fix-It Clinic?

Too much of our stuff ends up in landfills. And with that in mind, the Stearns History Museum is working with Reuse Minnesota in hosting this event. Funding is coming from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's Statewide Waste Reduction and Reuse Grant.

Plus, you will learn some DIY skills you can use in the future AND fix something you want to keep in your life.