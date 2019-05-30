Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Hercules & Lola

Hercules

Hercules is a neutered 2-year-old American Bulldog mix who came to the shelter after being abandoned by his owner. It’s unknown if he’s been around other dogs, cats, or children, so slow and proper introductions are recommended. He’s a very sweet boy and would love an active companion to offer him a busy lifestyle. Toss in some basic obedience training and you’ll have yourself a fine partner for life. He’s strong and pulls on walks, so we use and recommend an Emily Weiss Walkie, which is sold in the TCHS Re-Tail Shop.

Lola

Lola is a spayed 2-year-old kitty with a permanent, yet delightful startled expression. She's been sweet with staff - and her foster home described her as a real doll! It’s recommended that she has plenty of interactive toys to keep her mind stimulated. She should have a cat tower or scratching post to keep her nails short and healthy between trims. And don't forget, her beautiful mane will need regular grooming! Lola qualifies for the name your own price sale (good on same-day adoptions only).

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud . They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.