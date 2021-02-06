Tri-County Area Reports Two More COVID-19 Deaths Saturday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,030 positive cases Saturday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now up to 6,289 and 467,217 respectively.

Locally, Stearns County reported one death and 30 cases, Sherburne County reported one death and 17 cases, and Benton County reported seven cases.

Health officials say over 6.7 million tests have been completed in Minnesota.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app