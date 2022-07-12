Tree Removal, Erosion Control Work Being Done Near Rice Bridge

ST. CLOUD -- Another road reconstruction project is underway in Stearns County.

Get our free mobile app

The Stearns County Highway Department says tree removal and erosion control devices are planned to be installed this week in the area of County Road 1 just west of the Rice Bridge.

A detour has been put in place and drivers are asked to proceed with caution in the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed in October, weather dependent.

If you have any questions or concerns you're asked to contact the Stearns County Highway Department.