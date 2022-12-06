Tree Lighting, Weihnachtsmarkt in St. Cloud on Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two holiday events are planned for downtown St. Cloud this Thursday.

The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. in front of the River's Edge Convention Center.

We have the Minnesota Center Chorale out there singing a number of Christmas songs, and I'll do the traditional lighting of the tree.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the 10th annual Weihnachtsmarkt also starts at 5:00 p.m. in the parking ramp next to the convention center.

They'll have food, beer, and Gluhwein available for you to buy.

And that's actually imported from Germany and that is a warm spiced red wine. And of course some food and lots of crafts.

This is the 10th annual St. Cloud Weihnactsmarkt which is modeled after a traditional European holiday market.