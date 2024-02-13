Treatment Center Approved for Former Methodist Church

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The owners of a former church have been given the green light to convert it into a treatment facility.

During Monday night's meeting, the St. Cloud City Council unanimously approved a rezoning and a PUD amendment request for the former Methodist Church building at 302 5th Avenue South and 301 4th Avenue South.

Ascension Recovery Services Founder and CEO Doug Leech says he wants to be a good neighbor.

Mary Matthews lives in the neighborhood. She says the neighbors had concerns when they first heard about the project, but after several meetings, they feel the project is a good one. She says it is wonderful to see the long vacant property will be used again, and that the church building will be saved.

Get our free mobile app

A 48-bed inpatient treatment and outpatient treatment center is being planned for the property.

READ RELATED ARTICLES