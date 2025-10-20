Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man Accused of Exploiting Mother

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Charges have been dismissed against a Sartell man accused of using his power of attorney over his vulnerable mother to steal money.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has dismissed financial exploitation charges against 43-year-old Travis Peterlin. He was accused of bilking his mother out of more than $170,000 in cash and buying an $86,000 SUV in her name.

The prosecuting attorney filed a letter to the court indicating that they could no longer prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Peterlin has previous convictions of check forgery and theft-by-swindle in Stearns County and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in Isanti County.

