Traffic Delays Expected as County Hwy 75 Project Starts Monday

WAITE PARK -- More lane closures are planned starting Monday on Stearns County Highway 75 between Waite Park and St. Joseph.

The Stearns County Highway Department will reduce westbound traffic to a single lane from the I-94 traffic ramps near Tire Maxx in St. Joe to 15th Avenue by Parkwood Theater in Waite Park.

Eastbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane from County Road 134 by Michelich Granite to 28th Avenue by Mills Fleet Farm.

The major reconstruction project is scheduled to last approximately three months and will have several traffic impacts during the course of the construction work. You are advised to find an alternate route if possible.