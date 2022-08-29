Town Ball Weekly: State Tournament Edition

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, Sobieski Skis and the Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games.

(Friday August 26 thru Sunday August 28th)

RED WING ACES 1 WATKINS CLIPPERS 0

(Friday August 26th)

The Aces, the Region 5C champions defeated the Region 15C runner up the Clippers, with four timely hits and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Aaron Johnson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Aces offense was led by Marcus Walm, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI he had a stolen base. Zach Harding went 1-for-3 and Brody Smith earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored the games only run.

The Clippers starting pitcher was righty Justin Thompson, he threw a complete game. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Brenden Ashton, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Landon Nieman went 1-for-1. Lincoln Haugen had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Veteran Dan Berg earned a walk and Nolan Geislinger was hit by a pitch.

NEW ULM EAGLES 12 ELROSA SAINTS 2

(Saturday August 27th)

The Eagles, the Region 2C champions, defeated the Region 15C third place team, the Saints. The Eagles collected twelve hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Wade French, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he he recorded nine strikeouts. Mart Schommer threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout. This was a 3-2 ball game going into the fifth inning.

The Eagles were led on offense by Hunter Ranweiler, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Trevor Nissen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Wade French went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Corey Schaefer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Cole Ranweiler was hit by a pitch, credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Andrew Peterson went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Justin Hoffman went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Colten Schaefer went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jaden Domeier went 2-for-5 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Payton VanBeck, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Vogt threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Derek Wiener, he was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI and Blaine Fischer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Payton Winter went

2-for-4 and he scored a run and Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4 with a double. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4 and Kevin Kuefler earned a walk , he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Will VanBeck earned two walks and Jackson Peter earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 2 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1 (11 Innings)

(Sunday August 28th)

The Lakers, the Region 8C runner up defeated the Region 15C champions the Martins with a walk off home run in the bottom of the eleventh inning. The Lakers collected eight hits and they played very good defense. The Lakers starting pitcher was righty Mitch McIntyre, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Swanson (draftee from the Upsala Blue Jays) threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by their player/manager Caleb Curry, he went 2-for-5 with the walk off home run. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Joe Dolan Went 2-for-4. Matt Meyer went 2-for-5, Reese Gregory went 1-for-5, Ryan Janzen had a sacrifice bunt and Carter Holthaus earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Martins, was righty Scott Lieser, he threw eleven innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Zach Moritz went 2-for-7 and he scored a run and Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4 and he earned two walks. Scott Lieser went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Derek Koll and Matthew Schlangen both went 1-for-5. Brady Goebel earned two walks, and Tanner Arceneau and Nolan Reuter both earned a walk.

DUMONT SAINTS 7 RICHMOND ROYALS 6

(Sunday August 28t)

The Saints, Region 9A champions defeated the Region 15C number four team the Royals, backed by sixteen hits, including a pair of doubles. The was a battle for twelve innings, after Richmond did came back to tie it with a pair of solo home runs late in the game. The starting pitcher for the Saints was Jordan Roos, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Matt Thielen threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jordan Roos, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Mason Lampe went 3-for-7 with a double for three RBIs and Matt Thielen went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned three walks. Carson Maudal went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Pat Kussatz went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. James Paul went 2-for-6 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Eli Larson went 2-for-6, Erik Deal went 1-for-6 and he earned a walk and T rent Bestland earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Royals was lefty Luke Jokela, threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Adam Nibaur (draftee from the Farming Flames) threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and two walks. Adam Winkels (draftee from the Farming Flames) threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and a double. Sam Holthaus went 1-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Justin Schroeder went 1-for-5 with a home run and he earned a walk. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-6 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Thelen went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Cameron Miller went 2-for-6 and he earned a walk, Kyle Budde and Dusty Adams both went 1-for-6 and Adam Backes had a sacrifice bunt.

WEBSTER SOX 6 MONTICELLO POLECATS 5

(Sunday August 28th)

The Sox, Region 3C number four team defeated the the Region 11C championship the Polecats, backed by twelve hits. The Sox starting pitcher was Peter Tveite, he threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jordan Huwe threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs and one walk.

The Sox offense was led by Peter Tveite and Jacob Bellile, both went 3-for-5 with a RBI. Max Drexl went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Peter Grossel went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Brooks Prochaska went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. William Arendt went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Adam Schmitz scored a run. Jake Ekness and Ben Groff both earned a walk, Sam Wareham and Kyle Zondlo both scored a run and Alex Beumer had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Polecats was Tanner Eckhart, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jakob Kounkel issued two walks and Jason Axelberg threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and one walk. Michael Revenig threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Polecats offense was led byTommy Blackstone, he went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Jason Axelberg went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sam Dokkebakken went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Tanner Eckhart went 1-for-4. Michael Revenig earned a walk and he scored a run, Braydon Hanson earned a walk and Keenan Macek scored a run.

WATERTOWN RED DEVILS 6 COLD SPRNG ROCKIES 4

(Sunday August 28th)

The Red Devils, the Region 7C champions defeated the Region 11C number four team the Rockies. Backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher for the Red Devils was Holt Hunziker, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Patrick Tschida threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Zach Iten, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he had two stolen bases. Pat Tschida went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Matt Butler went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Smith went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Hangartner and Mitch Kelzer both went 1-for-3 for a RBI and both earned a walk. Ben Theisen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jadrien Keavy earned a walk.

The Rockies starting pitcher was lefty Jake Brinker, he threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Cole Fuchs threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 4-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Blattner was credited for a RBI. Jordan Neu went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Calvin Kalthoff earned a walk and David Jonas earned two walks and he scored a run.

CHAMPLIN PARK LOGATORS 13 MOORHEAD BREWERS 8

(Sunday August 28th)

The LoGators defeated the Section 2B champions the Brewers, backed by sixteen hits, including two home runs and five doubles. Their starting pitcher was righty Sam Riola, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Haring threw three innings, he gave up five hit, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Charlie Hutchinson threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The LoGator offense was led by Sam Riola, he went 4-for-6 with a home run and two doubles. Drake Siens went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he earned three walks. Jeff Heuer went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Pruder went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Ethan Mocchi went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Matt Marek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a pair of sacrifice bunts. Reid Conlee went 1-for-5 for a RBI, Bryce Nelson and Ryan Bruns both went

1-for-3 for a RBI and Aaron Urlaub scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Cole Christensen, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, fiver runs and three walks. Joe Hallock threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. David Ernst threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Matt Oye threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Casey Clemenson threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Spencer Flaten, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Jayse McLean went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Mike Peschel went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Denver Blinn went 1-for-4, with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Tanner Adam earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Nick Salentine went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joel Hallock went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Chandler Ibach went 1-for-1.