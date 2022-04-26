Town Ball Weekly – April 26, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

April 24th 2022

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CLEARWATER RIVERS CATS 10 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 7

(Saturday April 16)

Both the Hawks and the River Cats opened their season last Saturday, the Cats collected sixteen hits. This included five players with multi-hit games, this gave their pitchers good support. Zach Schmidt started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts! Cody Thierry three one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jack Grell threw on inning in relief, he issued on walk. Jake Carper three two innings in relief, he gave up hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Callen Henkemeyer, he went 1-for-5 with a double for four big RBI’s. Jake Casper went 2-for-6 with two RBI’ and he scored aa run. Nick Proshek went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice and he earned a walk, he was credited for two RBI’s. Al Smith went 4-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Madden went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Schmidt went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Jordan Picka went 1-for-4 he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI. Hunter Holewa had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jack Grell earned two walks and he scored two runs and Cody Thiery earned a walk and he score a run.

The Hawks Tanner O’Lean started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded our strikeouts. Austin Berg threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he recorded a strikeout. Austin Schlangen threw 2/3 of an inning recorded a strikeout and Matthew Pennertz threw four innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led day Jackson Geislinger, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice for two RBIs.C. Hoffman went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Austin Berg earned two walks and Hawks credited for an RBI and Matthew Pennertz had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Matt Unterberger went 1-for-3. Jordan Kelm went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, Tanner O’Lean earned a walk and he scored two runs and Stephen Pennertz earned a walk.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4 SWANVILLE SWANS 1

(Saturday April 23rd)

The Lakers from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Swans of the Victory League in exhibition action. The Lakers collected twelve hits, with seven players collecting hits. They put up two runs in the third inning and two in the sixth inning, this gave the Laker arms good support. Jordan Golombiecki started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Jenny threw two innings in relief, he gave up three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Maurer threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk. Matt Korte threw the final inning to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Justin Hagstrom, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and Tyler Mauer went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s. Jake Samuelson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Brown went 1-for-3. Matt Korte went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. James Boyle went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-2.

The Swans starting pitcher was #6 threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. #9 threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by #9 he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and a stolen base. #8 went 1-for-4 and #6 earned three walks. #7, #22, #16 and #13 all earned a walk, #11 had a stolen base and a walk and #1 scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 MONTROSE-WAVERLY STINGERS 4

(Saturday April 24th)

The River Cats of the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the North Star League the Stingers. The Lakers collected fourteen hits, with nine players collecting hits. This gave their pitching staff good support, in particular after they put up seven runs in the fourth inning. Zach Schmidt started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw four innings. He gave up five hits, one run, issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Samson Schlegel threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, three runs, issued four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jake Carper threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The River Cats were led on offense by veteran and player/manager Izzy Carper, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Smith went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Al Smith went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Talon Braegelman wen 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Andy Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 and Cody Theiry went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Stingers starting pitcher was Cole Hansen, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Rob Moynagh threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Stingers offense was led by Travis Bickman, he went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Kirby Moynagh went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Nick Zelmer went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Cole Hansen went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Dylan Alexander and Eddie Kalusa both went 1-for-4 and Johnny Goodwin earned walk and he scored a run. Brady Boedeker earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Lonny Miles earned three walks and Rob Moynagh earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 16 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 5

(Saturday April 23rd)

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Saints of the Victory League, backed by seventeen hits, including four doubles and a home run. They had ten players that collected hits, along with flawless defense. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support, Reece Johnson started, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran Lefty Josh Vorpahl threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Gavin Schulte, he went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored three runs. Steven Brinkerhoff went 3-for-4 for two RBI’s, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Player/Manager Jeff Amann went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly to two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Shawn Lindsay went 2-for-5 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zack Overboe went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Reece Johnson went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Teddy Flemming went 1-for-4. Nate Nierenhausen went 1-for-5 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs.

The Saints starting pitcher was Alex Dalbec, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Carter Douvier threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. Tyler Huls threw 1 1/3 innings, Peter Schumer threw one inning and Jake Ethen threw one inning in relief.

The Saints offense was led by Jake Ethen, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and he earned two walks. Peter Schumer went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Charlie Slivnik went 1-for-3. Alex Dalbec went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Will Ethen went 2-for-4. Carter Douvier went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks.

CARLOS COUGARS 5 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3

(Sunday April 24th)

The Cougars of the Resorters League defeated the River Cats of the Sauk Valley League in a little exhibition action. The River Cats actually out hit the Cougars and played errorless defense. The Cougars collected eight timely hits and they were aided by eight walks. This gave Kyle Schaible their starting pitcher enough support, he threw five innings earn the win. He gave up three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Braden Reisdorf threw four innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cougars offense was led by Isaac Peterson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Kyle Schaible went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Johnson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Evan Lind went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Clarke Comer earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and Andrew Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Radtke earned a walk and he scored a run, Braden Reisdorf and Peyton Doty both earned a walk.

The River Cats starting pitcher Samson Schlegel threw three innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. John Madden threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jake Carper threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by John Madden, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Cody Thiery went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jaxon Kenning scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 and Nick Proshek went

1-for-2.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

(Sunday April 25th)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League foe the Gussies, they collected nine hits, including a home run by one of their veterans. This was a scoreless game till the fifth inning, when the Express put up four runs. They added five in the sixth and two more in the seventh inning. Their veteran Zak Wallner started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, three walks, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Matt Dingmann, threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and one run. The veteran righty Craig Meyer threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four big RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Veteran Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 for an RBI and rookie Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Zak Walker went 1-for-3, Andy Dingmann had a sacrifice bunt, Zach Dingmann earned a walk and Jake Traurig was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw three innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Mike Kurth threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Nick Bloom threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up five hits, seven runs and he issued four walks.

The Gussies offense was led by the veteran Dusty Schultzetenberg, he went

1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Gwost and Mitch Gwost both went 1-for-3, Marcus Lommel earned a pair of walks, Aaron Fruth was credited for an RBI and Trey Toenjes earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 13 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4

(Sunday April 25th)

The Rockies opened their season with a huge win over their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks. They collected eight hits, including two doubles and a home run. This gave righty Eli Backes a great deal of support, he started on the mound for the Rockies. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. TJ. Neu threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Connor Schoborg threw two innings in relief, he gave up a hit.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Geislinger went

3-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Veteran David Jonas went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBI’s and Alex Geislinger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1-for-1 for two RBI’s, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Brock Humbert earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Evan Acheson was credited for four RBI’s and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher Ben Arends threw five innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Olean threw two inning in relief, he gave up five hits, six runs and one walk. Clayton Christian threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by David Pennertz, he went 2-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cullen Hoffman went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Tanner Olean went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jordan Kelm went 1-for-4. Luke Ludwig went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Matt Unterberger had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk.