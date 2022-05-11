Tornado Watch for Central, Southern MN Wednesday Night

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of Central and Southern Minnesota, including Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne Counties, until midnight

Storms will spread northeast through Wednesday evening into the night.

An Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) is in place. Some storms may produce very large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. In addition, some thunderstorms may produce very heavy rain.

Be sure to have multiple methods for receiving watches/warnings from our office. Be sky aware, especially if participating in outdoor activities later today.