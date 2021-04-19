Tommy D. Meece, 64, Randall

May 9, 1956 - April 16, 2021

Tommy D. Meece, 64, of Randall passed away from illness on April 16, 2021 at his home. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 23 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held at Graham United Cemetery near Graham, MN.

He was born May 9, 1956 to Nora and Tilford (Sears) Meece in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tommy was a life-long United States Military buff.

He is survived by his sisters, Carol Meece and Betty Meece of Randall; brother, Bill (Shirley) Meece of Loveland, OH.

Tommy was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.