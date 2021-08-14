Toddler Shot, Killed By Another Child in Northern Minnesota

BENA -- A Toddler was accidentally shot and killed by another small child in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Friday just before 4:00 a.m. they got a report of an accidental shooting at a home in Bena. Responding deputies learned that a three-year-old girl had been accidentally shot by a five-year-old boy.

The victim was being taken to the Deer River Hospital by family members and were intercepted by the Deer River Ambulance. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

