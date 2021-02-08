Todd H. Johnson, 55, St. Cloud

September 19, 1965 – February 6, 2021

Todd Harry Johnson, age 55, St. Cloud, MN, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A private family service will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. A public visitation will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. While the service is private friends are invited to join via livestream. The instructions and link can be found at the bottom of the Todd’s obituary page at www.bensonfuneralhome.com.

Todd was born September 19, 1965 in Hutchinson, MN to Howard and Karen (Todd) Johnson. He graduated from Dassel-Cokato High School in 1984. Following graduation Todd joined the United States Air Force. He served from 1985 to 1994, serving in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Todd was employed by Parker-Hannifan Corp. Oildyne Division of New Hope, MN for almost 30 years. On October 17, 2013 Todd married Christina Emslander in Las Vegas, NV.

Todd was a motorcycle enthusiast, especially Harley Davidson motorcycles. His interest also included guns, and cross fit training at the Hybrid Farm of St. Cloud. Todd also made his family a priority. He was a loving, caring, generous family man and friend. Todd made friends easily with everyone and was always willing to help anyone.

Survivors include his wife, Christina “Tina” Johnson of St. Cloud, MN; mother, Karen Gustafson of Hutchinson, MN; father, Howard Johnson of Dassel, MN; children, Brittney (Travis) Norton of Plattsmouth, NE; Benjamin Johnson of La Vista, NE; Zachary Johnson of La Vista, NE; Danielle Johnson of Plattsmouth, NE; Hayley (Anthony) Scates of St. Cloud, MN; Jayk Stroschein of St. Cloud, MN; Alivia Johnson of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Grant (Tern) Johnson of Cleveland, OH; Nancy (Bruce) Baumgaurdt of Hutchinson, MN; Nichole (Greg) Plath of Hutchinson, MN; ten grandchildren, Blake, Mason, Zoe, Raeleigh, Tate, Maddoxx, Jaxxen, Ivy, Ezekiel, and Onyx; and many other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his stepmother, stepfather and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.