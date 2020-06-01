TODAY: Kick Off To Summer Reading Program

SUMMER READING PROGRAM BEGINS MONDAY JUNE 1ST

There is a lot going on in the world right now. Something that's worth talking about and worth getting involved in is the Summer Reading Program at Great River Regional Libraries. 12000 kids participated in the program last year.

DIFFERENT THIS YEAR

This year, the program is going to be just a little bit different. Two groups of reading, 0-3 and the other will be ages 4 to 18. Since this year is primarily online and independent, we are having each child or parent choose their own reading goals.

HOW TO REGISTER WITH BEANSTACK

Registration starts today on Beanstack app, where you can register, get the different challenges, tracking and book recommendations, but you can also get a hard copy of a reading tracker by visiting your local library at their curbside pickup locations.

The libraries are open for these curbside pick up times, which can be called in or scheduled online.

WWW.GRIVER.ORG

You can also get registered online at griver.org.

PHASED REOPENING ON THE WAY

Each library will be different when they will be able to open. Branch libraries are on Facebook and keep you updated on when and when the branches will be able to re open.