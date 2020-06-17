Today In St. Cloud Sports History: June 17th

The Sauk Rapids "Indians" baseball team fell 6-5 to Mankato Loyola in eight innings at the state baseball championship in front of 1963 fans at Dick Putz Field on this day in 1989. Sauk Rapids High School would change their nickname to the Storm a few years later.

Senior Scott Schulte hit a two-run single with two outs in the top of the sixth inning to give Sauk Rapids a 5-1 lead, but the Crusaders would tie game with a bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the sixth inning before winning the game with a double in the bottom of the eighth.

ELSEWHERE:

1988- Cathedral beats Waseca 6-3 in eight innings to win its third state baseball title. The previous two titles came in 1977 and 1980. Senior Cory Buettner knocked in the winning run in the eighth inning.

2013- Mounds View tops Rocori 8-0 in state baseball championship game at Target Field. Future Orioles draft pick Max Knutson strikes out nine for the Mustangs. Reed Pfannenstein and Mac Mueller were named to the all-tourney team.

2015- The Rocori baseball team saw their season come to an end in the Class 3-A State Tournament Consolation Semifinals at Northwestern University in Roseville with a 4-2 loss to New Ulm.