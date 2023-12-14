Tina Brill, 54, Little Falls

July 25, 1969 - December 13, 2023

Tina Brill, a vibrant and cherished member of the Little Falls community, departed this life on December 13, 2023, at the age of 54. Surrounded by her loving family, Tina passed away peacefully in her home, leaving behind a legacy of joy, love, and beautiful memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Pierz Schools

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding. Father Aaron Nett will officiate the Mass of Christian Burial, which will be followed by her burial in the parish cemetery. Visitation hours will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls on Monday, December 18, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., and also at Holy Cross Church in Harding on Tuesday, December 19, from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

Born Tina Lynn Martin in Brainerd, Minnesota, on July 25, 1969, she was the beloved daughter of the late Clarence and Bertha Martin. Tina grew up in the Brainerd area alongside her six siblings, cherishing the adventures and joy that came with a big family. After graduating from Brainerd High School in 1987, Tina found her calling as a Paraprofessional at Pierz Schools, dedicating 21 years of her life to enriching the lives of countless students. She enjoyed being part of the Pierz School family and made a lasting impact on the community.

On September 18, 1999, Tina exchanged vows with her soulmate, Donald Brill, at Maple Island Park in Little Falls. Together, they created a home filled with love and laughter. Tina and Donald were blessed with three beautiful children, Bryan, Stephanie, and Jennifer, who brought immeasurable joy into their lives. Tina had a creative spirit and a passion for crafting, gardening, and photography. She reveled in camping adventures with friends and family, capturing the beauty of nature through her lens. Tina had an innate ability to uplift others and found immense joy in lending a helping hand whenever she could. Above all, Tina cherished time spent with her grandson, Jonah Wimmer, who brought an abundance of love and laughter to her life. She embraced every moment spent with him, creating treasured memories that will be cherished for generations to come.

Left to Cherish her memory are husband, Donald Brill; her children, Bryan (Heidi Ashwill) Maleski, Stephanie (Joe) Wimmer, and Jennifer (Matt) Janson; and her cherished grandson, Jonah Wimmer. Tina also leaves behind her brother, Robert (Angie) Martin, and her sisters, Barb (Leonard) Miles, Phyllis (Jim) Sergent, Linda Wiek, and Treasa (Kelly) Wroolie. Additionally, she is survived by 33 nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends.

Tina Brill was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bertha Martin, and her sister, Jeannie Kollodge. As we gather to celebrate Tina's life, may we hold onto the memories and the love she shared, forever grateful for the impact she made in our lives.