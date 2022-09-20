Timothy D. Reynolds, 80, Little Falls

July 21, 1942 - September 19, 2022

Tim D. Reynolds, 80 year old resident of Little Falls, died Monday, September 19 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Tim Duane Reynolds was born July 21, 1942 in Kiron, Iowa to the late George and Ethel Lind. Tim lived various places through out his life. He loved farming and caring for a variety of animals. Tim farmed in Backus and Pine River most of his life. He also delivered the Brainerd Dispatch newspaper for 36 years. Tim enjoyed playing pool, riding his motorcycle and animals. He treasured his time spent with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Terry Reynolds, Gail Reignier and JoAnn (Jeff) VanScoik all of Little Falls, MN; sisters, Marilyn and Judy; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Kim Reynolds in 2012 and son-in-law, David Reignier in 2012.