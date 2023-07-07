Time To Get On the Lake And Paddle! Don’t Know How? No Problem.

Summer in Minnesota is when everyone gets outside. You're probably seeing the Patio's fill up at the restaurants and bars. You may even be one of those people on the patios.

The boats are out on the water as well. But, if something non-motorized is more your speed then you may want to try canoeing or kayaking. Summer in Minnesota is the time for floating on the water and taking in the sun! If you've thought about doing it but you don't know how. Or if you've attempted but can't quite get the hang of it, just know there are services to help you make the most of your Summer and help get you out on the lake. Best of all it's super affordable.

It's all run through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources "I Can Paddle" program. And the affordable price makes it inviting to all. Experienced guides are there to teach you. Plus, all the equipment is provided; use of the kayak or canoe, the paddles and life jackets. It's all taught in small groups too, so you'll get the attention you need to learn and be ready to launch your vessel.

The programs do tend to fill up so get your family and friends signed up early. Check the schedules HERE, choose the State Park you want to get your lessons at and then prepare for a day full of fun and sunshine on the water.

