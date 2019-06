The Timberwolves traded up in the NBA draft with Phoenix Thursday night and selected Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver. The Wolves sent forward Dario Saric to Phoenix to move up from 11 to 6.

Culver averaged 18.5 points and 6.4 rebounds a game. Culver is 6'5 195 pounds.

The Wolves will also select a player in the 2nd round, #43 overall.