Timberwolves Resurface Crumbling St. Cloud Basketball Court

ST. CLOUD -- Pickup basketball games will soon be a common occurrence on a once tattered St. Cloud court.

The new basketball court at Northway Park was unveiled Wednesday, thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

St. Cloud was one of four winners of the Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation's "Our Courts, Our Future" contest, which refurbishes crumbling basketball courts across the state.

Wolves Assistant Coach Ryan Saunders was at the ribbon cutting. He says the relationship between the Timberwolves and St. Cloud has deep roots and the courts will be a great asset to the community.

Having glass backboards, the court surface, the logos, it makes it fun and I think the kids are going to enjoy this here in St. Cloud.

The court was originally built in 1982 and earlier this year the pavement was deemed beyond repair.

Through the foundation the court now has new pavement, a Timberwolves logo, and new baskets for area kids to use.

Saunders says courts like this are often stepping stones for helping kids live out their dreams.

We have a homegrown kid in Tyus Jones on our team and there is a lot of evidence that shows if you put the work in there's no reason someone here in St. Cloud can't be a Timberwolf one day.

The court is next to North Junior High School. Other winners of the contest include Hastings, Hibbing and St. Paul.