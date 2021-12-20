Thursday’s Wild-Red Wings Game Postponed Due to COVID
Thursday's Minnesota Wild game against the Detroit Red Wings at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul has been postponed by the NHL due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Wild had their Saturday game against the Florida Panthers postponed, as well as last Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils.
No make-up dates for any of the Wild's three postponed games have been announced.
The first-place Minnesota Wild are scheduled to visit the Winnipeg Jets on Monday (12/27) and host the St. Louis Blues in the NHL's annual Winter Classic outdoors at Target Field on New Year's Day.
CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads
LOOK: TV Locations in Every State