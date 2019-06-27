Thunderstorms Swept Across Minnesota [PHOTOS]

UNDATED -- A line of thunderstorms raced across the state Thursday morning.

The thunderstorm warnings issued by the National Weather Service were all to the south of the St. Cloud metro area, however a small section of southeastern Stearns County was included in a warning from about 9:30 until 10:00 a.m., due to 60 mile an hour winds and penny size hail.

There were also thunderstorms north of the St. Cloud metro area, but they were not strong enough for the National Weather Service to issue any warnings north of St. Cloud.

Here are a few photos from around central Minnesota sent to us by our WJON listeners:

Submitted photo

Submitted Photo

Submitted Photo

Submitted photo

Submitted Photo