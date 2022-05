UNDATED -- Heaviest rain Tuesday will fall across the southwest and south-central Minnesota.

Wednesday, thunderstorm chances will be the best north of I-94 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Thursday brings the next chance for more widespread precipitation, with a threat of severe weather in the afternoon and evening.

Friday, it dries out, but cools down, with below normal temperatures expected for the weekend.