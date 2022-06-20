Thunderstorm Warnings Issued for Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some strong thunderstorms moved through part of central Minnesota Monday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northern Stearns County, along with southeastern Todd and western Morrison County. The first warning was issued around 7:00 p.m. and then was extended until 8:00 p.m.

The thunderstorms moved to the northeast at about 55 miles an hour producing ping pong ball size hail and 60-mile-an-hour winds.

Rural areas near Little Falls, Cushing, Camp Ripley, Sobieski, and Burtrum were mostly impacted.