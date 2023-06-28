Wednesday’s Storm Chance Pushes to Our East
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday evening, with large hail considered the primary threat followed by strong winds and a couple of tornadoes.
The environment would favor areas mainly east of the I-35 corridor into Southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.
Residual thunder is possible Thursday.
Skies gradually clear by the weekend with temps steady in the low to mid-80s most days.
