Three People Struck By Shotgun Pellets After Accidental Discharge

MELROSE -- Three people were taken to the hospital after being hit by shotgun pellets.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the 36000 block of County Road 171 in Melrose Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a family was clay pigeon shooting when the incident happened.

Authorities say a child was finished shooting and was unloading a 20-gauge shotgun when the gun went off. The blast of the bird-shot shotgun shell hit the ground and ricocheted toward a group of people 20-30 feet away.

The Sheriff's office says several pellets struck a 4-year-old, 9-year-old and 67-year-old.

The adult victim was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital and released. The two kids were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.