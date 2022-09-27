Three People Rescued From Mississippi River After Capsizing Canoe

ST. CLOUD -- Three people were rescued from the Mississippi River after capsizing their canoe Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 12:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Clearwater Road, south of the River Bluffs Boat Landing.

Authorities arrived to find a capsized canoe and kayak and three adults in the water.

The St. Cloud Fire Department launched two rescue boats and were able to pull the individuals from the water and brought them to the boat landing.

Authorities says all three people were treated at the scene for cold related injuries.