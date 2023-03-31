Three People Hurt in Crash on Mississippi River Bridge

TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County Thursday night.

It happened on the Mississippi River Bridge east of Bowlus at about 7:25 p.m.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl from Bowlus was heading west on Nature Road and was on the bridge when her vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.

The sheriff's office says icy road conditions caused the two vehicles to collide on the bridge.

The teenager was brought to St. Cloud Hospital by a private party for treatment of unknown injuries.

The driver of the other car, 54-year-old Robert Barkowitz of Little Falls, and his passenger, 66-year-old Dennis Lively of Royalton were taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with serious injuries.

