Three Finalists Selected for ROCORI Superintendent Position

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Three finalists have advanced to the next round of interviews to become superintendent of the ROCORI School District.

During Monday night's special meeting, the board selected their finalists from a group of four candidates who applied for the position.

The finalists are Kristen Doebel - Director of Secondary Education for Fort Dodge Community School in Iowa, Pipestone Superintendent Kevin Enerson and Executive Director of Beacon Academy Sean Koster.

All three finalists will be brought back Tuesday for a second round of interviews.

If all goes well the board hopes to offering the position to one of the finalists by March.

