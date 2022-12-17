Three Arrested in North Minneapolis Drug Bust

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Three people were arrested in Minneapolis following a drug investigation.

On Thursday, members with the Drug and Gang Task Force and the Minnesota Department of Corrections were investigating three people believed to be selling methamphetamine in North Minneapolis.

All three people involved had recently been released from prison and were on intensive supervised release.

Authorities used a search warrant and found 1/2 pound of methamphetamine, 1.5 ounces of THC Wax as well as marijuana and THC Vape cartridges.

All three people were arrested in connection with these cases, including one person who was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Kandiyohi and Chippewa Counties.

They are being held in the Hennepin County Jail. Their names were not released.