Thomas “Rub” VanVickle, 57, St. Cloud

March 14, 1963 – July 19, 2020

Thomas “Rub” VanVickle, age 57, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home in St. Cloud.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place and followed. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Thomas was born March 14, 1963 in St. Cloud, MN, to Floyd “Lud” C. and Rose K. (Walter) VanVickle. He owned and operated L and S Body Shop with his two brothers. Thomas loved his dogs, restoring old cars, farming and taking his great nephew in the combine during harvest time.

Survivors include his siblings, Sally VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; Sharon VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; Susan VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; Shelley (Dave) Jehoich of Clear Lake, MN; Steve VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; Sheila (Terry) Finberg of St. Cloud, MN; Timothy VanVickle of St. Cloud, MN; and Shirley (Dan) Nelson of Royalton, MN; and nieces, nephews, great niece and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and sister Sandra VanVickle.

Pallbearers will be nephews, Jesse Nelson, Chad Jehoich, Cory Jehoich, Ryan Finberg, Joseph VanVickle-Whitehead and Robert Whitehead.