Thomas R. Zitur, 76, Sauk Rapids

August 14, 1947 - October 17, 2023

attachment-Thomas Zitur loading...

Thomas Richard Zitur, age 76, of Sauk Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 17, 2023, at his home with his wife, Chris, by his side.

A memorial gathering celebrating Tom’s life will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 PM on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Del-tone Gun Club. The St. Cloud Fire Department will provide an honor guard and military honors will be provided by the Sauk Rapids American Legion. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Tom was born August 14, 1947 to Alois “Al” and Wanda “Bunny” (Opitz) Zitur. He spent his early childhood growing up in ‘Pan Town’ and graduated from Tech High School in 1965.

After high school, Tom enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps where he served for four years, doing two tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1969. Tom then drove to Alaska to work on the pipeline and in construction. He returned to Minnesota, working as a firefighter for the St. Cloud Fire Department for 26 years (from 1974 to 2000), obtained his pilot’s license and in his spare time drove Care Cab for Country Manor. He also worked for DPMS and at Del-Tone Luth Gun Club. After retirement, his favorite pastimes were hunting, shooting, riding his Indian motorcycle, smoking his cigars and woodworking, always with his dogs at his side. Tom loved the time his grandchildren spent with him.

Tom married LaVonne (Reideman) Teske in 1972. Together they had a son, Mark Zitur. They later divorced.

On April 21, 1993 Tom was united in marriage to Christine (Alter) Osterhold in Sauk Centre, MN.

Tom is survived by his wife of 30 years, Christine Zitur; children, Mark (LauraJo) Zitur of Fitchburg, WI, Matthew (Stacey) Osterholt of Sartell, MN, and Laura (Cole) Hedlund of Sauk Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Zoe, Vera and Leo Zitur; Elena, Allyson and Wyatt Osterholt; and Audree and William Hedlund; sister, Karen (Ralph) Hanson of Willmar, MN; brother, Steven (Sonja) Zitur of St. Cloud, MN; sister-in-law MaryLou Zitur of Avon, MN; and nieces and nephew, Christy O’keefe, Matthew Hansen, Michelle Zitur, Amanda Sweningsen and Samantha Rule.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Bunny Zitur, mother-in-law, Audree Alter, and brother, Kenneth Zitur.