Thomas G. Lenzen, 65, Clearwater, formerly of Cold Spring

February 22, 1957 – June 14, 2022

Thomas Gerald Lenzen, age 65, of Clearwater, MN, formerly of Cold Spring, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Per Tom’s wishes there will be no service. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Tom is survived by his children; Jessica (Ross Tople) and Jon (Kelly) and 5 grandchildren, mother; Margaret Thomas, brothers; Robert, Bruce, Stewart, Jeff, Mark, Howard, and Michael, sisters; LuAnn (Larry) Zirbes, and Patricia, (Steven) Kuebelbeck.

Tom was preceded in death by his father Jerome Lenzen.

The family wants to send a heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care and support they provided Tom and his family.