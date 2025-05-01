Thomas Fletcher, 90, Little Falls

February 27, 1935 - April 29, 2025

attachment-Thomas Fletcher loading...

Thomas Howard Fletcher, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, formerly of Sartell, died Tuesday, April 29 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. Memorial service will be held at Riverside Evangelical Church in Sartell, MN on Saturday, May 31st at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.

Thomas Fletcher was born on February 27, 1935 in Fellowship, New Jersey to the late Robert William and Betty Mathilda (Olson) Fletcher. He grew up in the Burlington County, New Jersey area and attended and graduated from Moorestown High School. Thomas was president of the Spanish Club, Student Council President and judge of the senior court. After high school, he worked as a gas station attendant, did carpentry and other construction jobs. Thomas was united in marriage to Ruth Cummins on September 25, 1954 in Maple Shade, New Jersey. The couple made their home in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. In 1958 Thomas began working as an elevator constructor with IUEC Local 5 Philadelphia and IUEC Local 9 Minneapolis, a career he enjoyed for 39 years. The couple moved to Blair, WI in 1972, where they resided for one year. They purchased a farm near Swanville in 1973. Thomas and Ruth built a home in Little Falls and later a home in Sartell, where they resided for the rest of their married life. Tom enjoyed travelling and trips in the RV with Ruth, their church friends and the Rum River Ramblers. He loved watching old westerns, fishing, handyman projects, wood working, playing the harmonica and drawing. Thomas was an active member of Riverside Evangelical Church in Sartell, where he enjoyed singing in the choir and helping with the youth of the church. He will be remembered and loved by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Timothy James (Margie) Fletcher of Palm Harbor, FL, Ruth (Jeffery) Mueller of Swanville; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Fletcher; wife, Ruth Fletcher on December 12, 2019; sons, Jeffrey Thomas Fletcher and Daniel Howard Fletcher and his siblings, James Fletcher, Thelma Cooper and Robert Fletcher, Jr.