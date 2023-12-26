Thomas D. “Tom” Kufalk, 49, St. Cloud

April 4, 1974 - December 21, 2023

Thomas Delbert Kufalk, age 49, of St. Cloud, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 21, 2023 after a brief battle with liver cancer.

A gathering celebrating Tom’s life will be held at a later date.

Thomas D. Kufalk was born on April 4, 1974 in Shell Lake, WI to Delbert and Marlene Mae (Suhr) Kufalk. He was raised by his mother after his father passed away when Tom was 6 months old. After high school, Tom attended the University of Wisconsin River Falls where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Horticulture. He went on to work as Assistant Superintendent and later Superintendent for the grounds at various golf courses. After several years he transitioned into sales. First for turf suppliers and later held various sales positions, including St. Cloud Sears Automotive Dept. and most recently at Anderson Trucking. Tom also loved cars and Harley Davidson Motorcycles, Packers, fishing, hunting, collecting coins, talking politics and spending time with his family. His great sense of humor and compassionate nature is what people will remember him by, and his quips will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Elena of St. Cloud; children, Sophia and Simon; brother Timothy Kufalk of Luck, WI; sister, Christine (Dale) Peterson of Appleton, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steven.