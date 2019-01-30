Thomas A. Peters Sr., 77, Cold Spring

March 24, 1941 – January 27, 2019

Thomas Albert Peters Sr., age 77, Cold Spring, MN died Sunday, January 27, 2019 at St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to mass at church. Urn placement will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery Columbarium.

Thomas A. Peters Sr. was born on March 24, 1941 in Cold Spring, MN to Albert and Margerite (Hilbert) Peters. Tom graduated from St. Boniface High School. He then served in the United States Navy from 1958-1964. Tom worked at the family business, Peters Foods, in Cold Spring from 1956-1976. He continued to work there when it became Vogt Foods from 1976-2001. He also worked at Fleet Farm in St Cloud from 2001 until his retirement in 2003.

Tom was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, movies, yard work, and being outdoors. His greatest joy came from spending time with and helping his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his sons, Thomas (Sandra) Peters Jr. of Waite Park, MN, Byron (Teng) Lorenz of Chaska, MN, Brian Lorenz of Rice, MN, Brad Lorenz of St. Cloud, MN and grandchildren, Craig Peters, Calista Lorenz and Jaden Lorenz; and his sister, Karlene (Loren) Daniel of Cold Spring, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Zenner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.