This Might Be The Supply Chain Shortage That Breaks My Family

We have heard all of the tales about the things people haven't been able to find lately in stores. To be honest, I have tried to take these stories with a grain of salt, holding out hope that any shortage would resolve itself quickly.

However, when I went to Crossroads Target on Wednesday night, I saw a sight that made me really consider how this shortage might really break my family: they were out of the frozen chicken nuggets my kid loves.

Because I am a great parent, my four-year-old basically exists solely on chicken nuggets. We definitely follow our pediatrician's advice and put healthy options in front of him multiple times a day, but for the most part it is only the chicken nuggets that get eaten.

When it comes to tenders, my kid is like a CSI character. We have tried veggie-based patties but they didn't even make it out of the oven before he vetoed them just by the smell. Homemade nuggets? Not crispy enough. Even nuggets without a familiar shape are immediately poo-pooed.

I blame myself. I eat like a poorly evolved fourth grader. Pizza, burgers, chicken fries... it's why I have such a flat stomach and have kept all my hair over the years.

Please, whoever controls the chicken nugget supply chain, please think of the toddlers.

