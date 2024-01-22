This Epic Ice Skating Loop Is Under An Hour From St. Cloud

Maple Grove is one of my family's favorite cities to visit because they have it all! From entertainment options like Dave and Busters to amazing outdoor venues like Elm Creek Park Reserve, there is always something for the whole family to enjoy.

One of the coolest (pun intended) things in Maple Grove is the Ice Skating Loop at Central Park. There is room for everyone of all skill levels in The Loop as it is 810 feet long and 20 feet wide!

The Loop features refrigerated ice to keep the surface nice and smooth and is also tended to by a Zamboni. A warming house is available, as well as a snack bar, skate rentals and skate sharpening right there on site.

Maplegrovemn.gov Maplegrovemn.gov loading...

The park is so popular that FOX 9 even has a live-stream available of the action on its website!

The Loop is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is resurfaced every two hours. A snack bar is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m..

Skate Rentals are $7.50 per pair and are available from youth 8J to adult 12; hockey skates are available from 12J to adult size 15. PVC skating assistance devices are allowed and available to rent.

Sharpening also costs $7.50 per pair and no hockey is allowed on The Loop.

In addition to the ice skating loop, Maple Grove Central Park also offers E-bike rentals and snowshoe rentals for a small fee.